They Were Filming A 'Kidnapping' Reel On Noida Road. Cops Arrested Them

The viral video showed one young man forcibly placed into a car by his companions.

A man in handcuffs struggles helplessly while another person tries to force him into a car waiting on a busy road - these dramatic visuals of an apparent kidnapping unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Except, it was not real.

This incident in Noida brought to light the reckless lengths to which some will go in their quest for online clout. Three young men, driven by the desire to gain followers and likes on social media, found themselves in the police net for filming a reel centred around a fake kidnapping.

The viral video, initially perceived as a real-life kidnapping, showed one young man forcibly placed into a car by his companions while another filmed the ordeal. Shared across various social media platforms, the video quickly caught the attention of concerned citizens and police alike. Noida's Sector 20 police arrested three individuals, identified as Ajit, Deepak, and Abhishek, in connection with the viral video.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the purported kidnapping was nothing more than a staged act orchestrated for the sake of online engagement. The trio, equipped with a car and a camera, descended upon Sector 18 with the intention of filming a reel centred around the theme of kidnapping.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manish Kumar Mishra condemned the actions of the three and said that not only did their actions cause public panic and disrupt the peace of a bustling market, but they also endangered the safety of their friend.

The three youths were ultimately released on bail with warnings not to endanger themselves for social media likes.