2 Paytm Employees Release Rs 30 Lakh From Frozen Accounts, Arrested

Two employees of Paytm Payments Bank have been arrested for allegedly unfreezing accounts linked to cyber fraud in Noida, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Chandresh Rathore and Tariq Anwar, released nearly Rs 30 lakh by unfreezing these accounts without the permission of investigative agencies or a court.

The probe began after Paytm filed a complaint with the police in August last year, alleging that some of its employees were "misusing" their position and unfreezing the accounts frozen by the investigating agencies without any permission, additional deputy commissioner of police (cyber) Shavya Goyal said.

थाना साइबर क्राइमः- खातों में फ्रीज पड़ी धनराशि को बिना किसी लॉ इनफोर्समेंट एजेन्सी/मा0 न्यायालय की अनुमति/आदेश के फ्रॉड की नियत से अनुचित लाभ ले कर डीफ्रीज कर 29,97,059 रूपये की धनराशि रिलीज करने के प्रकरण में 02 अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार किये गये।#CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/VIZShS2ph5 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) July 15, 2025

The accused were working with an intermediary, who would be in touch with owners of various frozen accounts, The Times of India reported, citing a police officer.

These account owners would then pay the accused to defreeze their accounts and release funds.

"The accused have helped cyber criminals this way for several years before getting caught," senior police officer Vivek Ranjan Rai said.

Another officer said more employees of the company could be involved in the scam.