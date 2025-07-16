Advertisement
2 Paytm Employees Release Rs 30 Lakh From Frozen Accounts, Arrested

The probe began after Paytm filed a complaint, alleging that some of its employees were "misusing" their position and unfreezing the accounts frozen by the investigating agencies.

Read Time: 2 mins
2 Paytm Employees Release Rs 30 Lakh From Frozen Accounts, Arrested
The accused were identified as Chandresh Rathore and Tariq Anwar
Noida:

Two employees of Paytm Payments Bank have been arrested for allegedly unfreezing accounts linked to cyber fraud in Noida, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Chandresh Rathore and Tariq Anwar, released nearly Rs 30 lakh by unfreezing these accounts without the permission of investigative agencies or a court.

The probe began after Paytm filed a complaint with the police in August last year, alleging that some of its employees were "misusing" their position and unfreezing the accounts frozen by the investigating agencies without any permission, additional deputy commissioner of police (cyber) Shavya Goyal said.

The accused were working with an intermediary, who would be in touch with owners of various frozen accounts, The Times of India reported, citing a police officer.

These account owners would then pay the accused to defreeze their accounts and release funds.

"The accused have helped cyber criminals this way for several years before getting caught," senior police officer Vivek Ranjan Rai said.

Another officer said more employees of the company could be involved in the scam.

Noida, Noida Cyber Scam, Noida Police
