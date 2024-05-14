PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi After Praying At Iconic Ghat, Temple

PM Modi files nomination papers from UP's Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi Tuesday morning - after a flashy six km roadshow last evening - accompanied by a phalanx of senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliance partners, including party boss JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma.

This morning, en route to filing his papers, Mr Modi prayed at the city's iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, on the banks of the Ganges, with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath present, and visited the Kaal Bhairav Temple. Before visiting the temple he said, "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable, and incomparable... it cannot be expressed in words!"

"I am overwhelmed and emotional! I did not even realise how 10 years passed under the shade of your affection. Aaj Maa Ganga ne mujhe god le liya hai (today, Maa Ganga has adopted me)."

After filing his nomination the Prime Minister is expected to address his supporters.

On Monday, after his roadshow, the Prime Minister said, "The love and blessings my family members of Kashi showed during the road show became an unforgettable moment in my life."

बाबा विश्वनाथ की नगरी की देवतुल्य जनता-जनार्दन का नमन और वंदन!



आज मेरा रोम-रोम काशी के कण-कण का अभिनंदन कर रहा है। रोड शो में आप सबसे जो अपनत्व और आशीर्वाद मिला है, वो अकल्पनीय और अतुलनीय है। मैं अभिभूत और भावविभोर हूं! आपके स्नेह की छांव में 10 वर्ष कैसे बीत गए, पता ही नहीं… pic.twitter.com/FrzzjtlDNG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2024

Mr Modi is seeking a third consecutive term from the BJP bastion; the party has won this seat eight times since 1991, with only RK Mishra of the Congress, in 2004, managing to break the stranglehold.

READ | Varanasi Welcomes PM With Drums, Conches And Roads Painted Saffron

Varanasi will vote in the seventh and final phase of this election - on June 1. In the 2019 poll Mr Modi won by nearly 4.8 lakh votes, a big jump from the 3.72 lakh winning margin five years earlier.

In the 2014 election Varanasi saw a high-profile clash between the Prime Minister and Aam Aadmi Party boss Arvind Kejriwal, who gathered a little over 20 per cent of the votes on his debut in the BJP fortress. This time around (on paper) the PM's rival is the Congress' Ajay Rai. Mr Rai contested in 2019 and got 1.52 lakh votes, and an improved vote share of 7.04 per cent.

Hindus make up around 75 per cent of Varanasi's demographic. Muslims make up 20 per cent.

An estimated 10 per cent of the population belong to Scheduled Tribes and only 0.7 are from Scheduled Castes. The rural-urban split of the population is 65 to 35 per cent.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.