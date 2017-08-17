20 Tonnes Of Nutella, Chocolates Worth Rs. 37 Lakh Reported Stolen "Anyone offered large quantities (of chocolate) via unconventional channels should report it to the police immediately."

It's unclear whether the robbery was planned or thieves stumbled upon the loot (Representational Image)



Whether the thieves had planned to steal the sweets or simply came across the loot remains unclear,



Police believe another truck or van must have towed the trailer filled with the sweet treats away on Saturday night because a car would not have been able to tow such a heavy cargo.



"Anyone offered large quantities (of chocolate) via unconventional channels should report it to the police immediately," reads a police statement, according to German newspaper



Reports of the sweet heist are making many on Twitter laugh out loud.



"If anyone offers me large quantities of chocolate the LAST thing I'd do is report it," jokes one person on the microblogging platform. "If I find twenty tons of Nutella, I'mma swim in it like Scrooge McDuck," jokes another.

Me driving away with a truck full of Nutella pic.twitter.com/5Ta9fBBVvR — wil, son. (@will0suave) August 15, 2017

Another trailer, packed with 30 tonnes of fruit juice, was also reported stolen in Germany over the weekend.



