French Pastry Chef Wows The Internet With Giant Super Mario Chocolate Creation

Gone are the days when chocolates were just simple bars or blocks. These days, sweet treats come in every shape and size. We're sure that while scrolling through your social media feeds, you must have come across videos featuring giant chocolates, mini chocolates, and even hyper-realistic chocolate creations. Oh, and how can we forget kids' favourites - cartoon and game-themed chocolates? Now, French pastry chef Amaury Guichon has uploaded a video featuring a giant Super Mario chocolate creation.

The video shows the chef meticulously cutting chocolate into various shapes to build the beloved character, Mario. He paid attention to every single detail like a true artist - from Mario's smile to his hands, the blue dungarees, and even his shoes. But wait, the chef does not stop there - he also creates several other elements from the game to give it an even more intriguing and magical touch. "It's-a me, Chocolate Mario!" read the side note.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 70.4 million views and thousands of comments. Here is how the internet reacted to this video.

A user wrote, "OMG you are so incredibly talented! You amaze me each time! I think you even outdo yourself each time if that is even possible. This one here brings back so many childhood memories. I love it!"

A Super Mario fan commented, "And the princess? The princess is missing."

"My 7-year-old just lost HIS MIND watching this, thank you for making him smile. Pure talent," wrote an Instagrammer.

A person said, "Dude, we knew you did something extraordinary, but this one is on top!"

"Amazing work! Love this," echoed a few.

Someone requested, "Omg so cool! Please please please make Sonic next, I love everything you do, it's just amazing."

What do you think about this chocolatey creation? Tell us in the comments below!