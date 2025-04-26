Artist Creates Aloo Paratha Painting So Realistic, It'll Make You Want To Take A Bite

Have you ever seen a painting that makes your stomach growl with hunger? Paintings can capture the essence of what we love and cherish, and food is no exception. An artist can turn any culinary delight into a masterpiece, and one such example has us drooling on social media. The video, shared on the Instagram page @kunanets.art showcases the artist's skillful hands as they paint a bowl of curd, and as the camera pans out, a delicious pair of aloo parathas smothered in butter come into view. The artist's painting also features a bowl of raw onions. The caption reads, "What's about Indian food?"

The artwork has left netizens in awe, and the video showcasing the artist's talent has gone viral. With its realistic depiction of Indian cuisine, it's no wonder the video has resonated with so many people. The video has amassed over 1.3 million views on Instagram, with several people appreciating the artist's talent and skills. One user wrote, "I thought it's a real paratha." Another added, "I thought it was a mukbang." Someone commented, "It took me 2 watches to realise that the paratha is fake." "That's called creativity," read a comment. "This is cheating now I am hungry," a viewer remarked.

Before this, a video of an artist painting idli sambar went viral online. In the painting, the idlis were depicted as being placed inside a bowl of sambar but not fully submerged. The artwork featured minute details such as other veggies in the curry around the idli and the sambar seeping into the borders of the idli. The caption read, "We have been seeing so many videos of food creators asking their spouses what they would like to eat, so... we too hopped on this trend in our own style!" Check it out here.

What are your thoughts on this video? Tell us in the comments below.