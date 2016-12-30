Disbursement Of Welfare Pension Hit Due To Currency Shortage: Kerala Minister

Kerala had requested the RBI for Rs 506 crore for pension disbursement, the minister said.

Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Issac today alleged that disbursement of welfare pension in the state has been hit due to currency shortage.

Pension disbursement has been affected as RBI failed to ensure the required currency necessary for it, Issac said in a press release in Thiruvananthapuram.

An amount of Rs 100 crore is necessary every day from December 26 to 31 for pension disbursement and the state had requested RBI to provide Rs 506 crore for the purpose,he said.

"But, it has not been handed over by RBI," he added.

Mr Issac said salary of government employees would be credited in their account and dismissed reports that government was planning to impose restrictions for withdrawal from salary account.

The state budget for 2017-18 would be presented in February end or March, he added.



