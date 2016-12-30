Disbursement Of Welfare Pension Hit Due To Currency Shortage: Kerala Minister

An amount of Rs 100 crore is necessary every day from December 26 to 31 for pension disbursement and the state had requested RBI to provide Rs 506 crore for the purpose,he said.
"But, it has not been handed over by RBI," he added.
Mr Issac said salary of government employees would be credited in their account and dismissed reports that government was planning to impose restrictions for withdrawal from salary account.
The state budget for 2017-18 would be presented in February end or March, he added.