Your 10-Point Guide To BJP's 'Chalo Mangalore' Bike Rally Today

Hordes of BJP workers gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to begin their procession.
Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka is attempting to proceed with a huge rally which will see hundreds of party workers riding on bikes to Mangaluru despite being refused permission for the event.
Here is your 10-point guide to this big story:
Elections are to be held in Karnataka, currently ruled by the Congress, before the end of the year.
Hordes of BJP workers gathered at Freedom Park in the heart of Bengaluru this morning to begin their procession. Several were detained.
Bikers from cities like Mysuru and Hubli are trying to head to Mangaluru. The police plans to block them on different routes.
The rally is intended as a protest against a series of attacks and killings of right-wing activists in recent months.
The police in Mangaluru, around 350 kms away, has said the bikers will not be allowed to enter the city and that all entrance points will be barricaded.
Senior leaders from the BJP met Karnataka's Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy last evening to seek clearance for the event which is organised by the party's youth wing.
Mangaluru and the coastal districts near it have witnessed repeated Hindu-Muslim tension linked to deadly violence between members of the BJP's ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh or RSS and Muslim parties like the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he has no problem with an opposition rally but the government cannot risk the safety of people, especially in areas considered sensitive like Mangaluru.
BJP chief Amit Shah who visited Karnataka last month allegedly castigated senior leaders for failing to highlight the attacks on party workers ahead of the state election.
BJP leaders say they will guarantee a peaceful procession and that the government's clampdown is unacceptable.