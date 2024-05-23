Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Syria Parveen, Notable Figure In Sandeshkhali Row, Joins Trinamool

Syria Parveen expressed her disenchantment with the BJP (Representational)

Syria Parveen, a BJP leader and a notable figure in the Sandeshkhali movement, joined the TMC on Thursday, attributing her decision to disillusionment with the saffron party and a sense of suffocation within the party's ranks.

Formerly serving as the secretary of BJP's Basirhat mandal in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Ms Parveen's decision to switch sides was marked by a public event attended by state minister Shashi Panja and TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur.

Addressing reporters, Ms Parveen expressed her disenchantment with the BJP, accusing it of fabricating lies about the situation in Sandeshkhali.

She pointed to a sting video operation that allegedly exposed BJP leaders' involvement in instigating women and causing unrest in the area.

Ms Parveen lamented that despite initially believing the BJP was advocating for women's causes, she claimed that the party seemed more focused on politicising issues for its own gain rather than addressing genuine grievances.

Pledging her allegiance to Mamata Banerjee's leadership, Ms Parveen declared her intent to work towards TMC's victory in Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, with Sandeshkhali playing a pivotal role in the upcoming elections scheduled for June 1.

In response, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "Everyone knows that sexual harassment on women of Sandeshkhali was unleashed by local TMC leaders all these years. Ms Parveen's decision will not change the facts."

