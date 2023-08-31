In Pics: Delhi's Third Waste-To-Art Park Named Shaheedi Park

The viewer can witness a chronological story of development in India.

The park is conceptualised to mark 75 years of independence. Built at a cost of around Rs 16.5 crore, the park has utilised 250 tonnes of scrap material to feature galleries with panels and sculptures that showcase everything from ancient India's wisdom to the freedom struggle and the nuclear tests conducted at Pokharan.

The park is a tribute to heroes of the freedom struggle. The pathways, laid in the middle of 56,000 plants and shrubs for a green experience lead to the galleries. The viewer can witness a chronological story of development in India from ancient times of Hindu sages to modern India.

Photographs below show panels, murals, busts, and galleries made using scrap metal to show the story of seers and sages to the rule of Hindu kings, Sikh heroes, and the independence movement. Post-independence gallery of gallantry award winners and the Pokharan-1 and Pokharan-2 Nuclear Tests complete this historic circle.

Rani Laxmi Bai also known as Jhansi Ki Rani, raised the flag of rebellion in the first struggle for independant India. She was educated in scriptures and the art of warfare. Laxmi Bai was the queen of Maratha ruled state of Jhansi. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

British officers grappling with Mangal Pandey who blew the whistle for the first battle for independence in 1857. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Birsa Munda, a tribal leader from Jharkhand was a freedom fighter who raised awareness of the indigenous people about the exploitation by the British and the efforts of the missionaries in converting tribals to Christianity. Birsa Munda is considered a divine figure by tribals. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of independent India often referred to as the "Iron man of Integration" during a meeting of the state integration depicted in a mural. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A mural depicting a meeting of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution on 29 August 1947. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A gallery of the leaders of the independence movement of the country using waste material and scrap. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Bhagat Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who organised a campaign against the oppressive rule of the British carrying a pistol in his struggle for an independent India. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Subhash Chandra Bose, was born rich and joined the freedom movement raising the Indian National Army (INA) to fight the British militarily. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A mural depicting Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - 1974 after Pokharan-1 Nuclear test. It was a significant achievement for the country. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee with renowned scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam also known as "the Missile Man" after Pokharan-ll Nuclear Test, considered a national pride in Indian history. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A waste metal art panel depicting Nagarjuna, the first medical practitioner and chemist. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Waste metal art depicting Sage Varahamihira, an astrologer and astronomer. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Statue of Bharat Mata, Mother India, the national personification of India as a mother goddess at the Waste to Art park. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Statues of Rajput King Prithvi Raj Chauhan depicting his mastery in archery where he could take aim blindfolded (foreground) and the great warrior of Chittor, Maharana Pratap (middle) riding his famed horse Chetak at the Waste to Art Park. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Emperor Ashoka the Great, the third Mauryan Emperor of Magadh during 2nd.century BC. His empire covered a large part of the Indian subcontinent, stretching from present-day Afghanistan in the west to present-day Bangladesh in the east, with its capital at Pataliputra. Photo Sondeep Shankar

Maratha military commander Mahadji Shinde who ruled over the Gwalior State. He is also known by the name Mahadh Sindhia. Photo: Sondeep Shankar