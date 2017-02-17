UPSC IAS Mains Result 2016 Expected Soon, Learn How To Check It Online

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) can declare the IAS Mains Result 2016 anytime soon! With the results ready to be unveiled, expectants should be well aware and acquainted with its retrieval procedure. How to check IAS result, is an important question than when is the IAS result coming out! Therefore if you are eager to know your result, go through the detailed procedure is given below to check it. The step by step procedure given below will be of immense help, if followed properly. Find more details below.



UPSC IAS Mains Result 2016 is one of the most awaited news of this year! Therefore, after its declaration there is ought to be a tremendous rush in the website. Such maddening rush will definitely break the nerve of a candidate who has been waiting since months for the result.



Fetch all the login credentials, beforehand

Often its seen candidates run hither and tither looking for their admit card, passwords and other login details at the last moment. In the mad eagerness to know the result, candidates go through extreme confusion at this phase. Therefore in order to make the procedure hassle free, collect relevant information before the result declaration.



Alternatively, you can get the information from the mail sent by the Commission. Upon successful registration, the Commission mails details of the login credential to respective candidates. Now you must have understood why they ask for valid email ids during form fill up!



Check your results at official portal, only!

Taking the advantage of anxious candidates, many spam links and contents circulate over the internet. And many times candidates click on those links and foolishly disclose relevant information. Candidates are therefore suggested not to fall victim to such contents and links. Results must always be retrieved from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.



Finally, do not be in haste!

Results will remain in the official portal for at least 15 days. Candidates should therefore be at ease and check it as and when the traffic lessens.



