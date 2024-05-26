'India Is Proud Of You': PM Congratulates Payal Kapadia For Cannes Win

Payal Kapadia's directorial debut received good reviews in the media.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia scripted history after her film 'All We Imagine As Light' won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The film was a strong contender for the top award, Palme d'Or, at Cannes, which was awarded to Sean Baker's comedy-drama Anora.

'PM Congratulates Payal Kapadia'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Ms Kapadia for the feat and said, "India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work 'All We Imagine as Light'. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India."

"This prestigious accolade not only honours her exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers," he posted on X.

Many congratulations to FTII alumnus Payal Kapadia for winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her film All We Imagine as Light. This makes it the first Grand Prix win for the country and a nomination in the Palme d'Or after 30 years.



"Many congratulations to FTII alumnus Payal Kapadia for winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her film All We Imagine as Light. This makes it the first Grand Prix win for the country and a nomination in the Palme d'Or after 30 years," Union Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

"Bharat's creative economy is indeed shining with 3 films winning awards this year at Cannes," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Ms Kapadia and said, "Indian stars shining bright at the 77th Cannes Film Festival! Congratulations to Payal Kapadia and the entire team of 'All We Imagine As Light' for clinching the prestigious Grand Prix award."

"Kudos to Anasuya Sengupta for winning the Best Actress award under the Un Certain Regard section for her performance in 'The Shameless'," Mr Gandhi.

'All We Imagine As Light Gets Good Reviews'

Ms Kapadia's directorial debut received good reviews in the media and scripted history after it became the first Indian film in 30 years and the first ever by an Indian female director to be showcased in the main competition.

An alumna of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), Ms Kapadia is best known for her acclaimed documentary "A Night of Knowing Nothing", which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival's Director's Fortnight side-bar where it won the Oeil d'or (Golden Eye) award.

Praise From The Film Industry

She received praise from the film fraternity in India. Actor Mohanlal called it "A momentous occasion for Indian Cinema as Payal Kapadia, Kani Kusruthi, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and the talented team behind "All We Imagine as Light" bask in glory!"

"Immense love and gratitude to Anasuya Sengupta and the illustrious Santosh Sivan for their remarkable," he added.

Actor Mammootty said, "Making Indian Cinema Proud. What an amazing achievement. Congrats to Payal Kapadia, Kani Kusruthi, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and the entire team of All We Imagine as Light."

Film director, lyricist and writer Varun Grover said, "Unbelievable day for Indian cinema. An independent filmmaker - from much hated FTII - whose first film was a poetic love letter to the idea of dissent in a democracy, wins the second highest honour at the biggest film festival in the world."

"Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light wins Grand Prix. Magical to see four Indian women on stage at Canne," Mr Grover said.