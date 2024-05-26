MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2024: When And Where To Check

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, will announce the results for the Class 10 board examinations 2024 tomorrow (May 27). The Maharashtra Board will reveal the passing percentage and other details at 11am, and the SSC result link will be activated at 1pm.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Websites To Check

Students can access their Class 10 results by visiting the official websites: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Details In Class 10 Marksheet



The Class 10 mark sheet will include the marks scored by students in various subjects. Students will be able to collect their original mark sheets from their schools a few days after the announcement of the result.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Supplementary Exam 2024:

Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the option to sit for Class 10 SSC supplementary exams. The schedule for the supplementary exams will be announced during the board's press conference.

Last year, the Maharashtra SSC result was declared on June 2, with a pass percentage of 93.83 per cent.

Over 15 lakh candidates appeared in the Class 10 board examination this year. The 10th board examination began on March 1 and ended on March 26. The exams were held in two shifts: the first shift from 11am to 2pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

In 2023, Konkan district topped among districts in terms of overall pass percentage, while Nagpur recorded the lowest pass percentage with 92.05 per cent.