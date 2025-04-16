Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2025: When To Expect Results

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Results 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon release the results for the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams 2025.

Once released, students can check their results on the following websites:

mahresult.nic.in

ndtv.com/education/results

In 2024, the Class 10 results were released on May 27, and the Class 12 results on May 21. In 2023, the Class 10 results were released on June 2, and the Class 12 results on May 25. As per previous years' trends, the 2025 results are expected to be released in the last week of May. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the exact date and time of the result release.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Results 2025: Steps To Check Result

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra SSC or HSC Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on 'Submit'.

Step 4: Download the result page.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

To qualify the board exams, students must score a minimum of 35% in both theory and practical examinations.

Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How To Check On NDTV

Students can also check their Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Results 2025 on the NDTV Education portal by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the website ndtv.com/education/results

Step 2: Click on 'Maharashtra Pradesh Board Exam Results 2025'.

Step 3: Choose the appropriate class:

Class 10 Result 2025

Class 12 Result 2025

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 5: Submit the information to view and download your marksheet.