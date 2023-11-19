SSC CGL 2023 Final Vacancy List Released, 8,415 Positions To be Filled

SSC CGL 2023: The submission of service preferences is done through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final list of vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2023 examination. According to the notification, the SSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,415 vacancies. Prior to this, the notification listed more than 7,500 openings. Individuals who took the SSC CGL 2023 exam can view the comprehensive vacancy list on the official website, ssc.nic.in.



Candidates are required to review the final vacancies and complete the service preference form by November 21. The submission of SSC CGL service preferences is done through the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates failing to submit their service preferences will not be considered for any position in the final results. Additionally, candidates have the option to modify their service preferences before the stipulated deadline.

The commission will evaluate the available positions based on the candidates' ranks within their respective categories, ultimately formulating the SSC CGL 2023 final result. Successful candidates will be appointed to various roles such as assistant section officer, assistant accounts officer Group 'B' Gazetted (Non-Ministerial), assistant inspector (preventive officer), inspector, sub-inspector (CBI), assistant/assistant superintendent, and research assistant.

SSC CGL 2023 Final Vacancy: Steps to check the list