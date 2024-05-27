Pics: Cyclone Remal Leaves Trail Of Destruction, Flights Yet To Resume

Cyclone Remal Updates: The cyclone disrupted air, rail, and road transportation Bengal.

Severe cyclonic storm Remal made landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, unleashing winds up to 135 kmph. The storm, which struck between Sagar Island and Khepupara near the southwest of Mongla in Bangladesh at 8:30 pm on Sunday, brought torrential rains, flooding homes and farmlands, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

Ahead of the storm, disaster management authorities and security forces across Bengal and northeastern states were placed on high alert. District administrations in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram were instructed to take precautionary measures to mitigate the impact.

Photo Credit: AFP

Cyclone Remal disrupted air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata and southern Bengal. The Eastern and South Eastern Railways cancelled several trains, and the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata suspended flight operations for 21 hours, affecting 394 flights. The airport had said yesterday that it will resume operations at 9 am today. The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata also halted operations.

In the city's Bibir Bagan area, a wall collapsed due to heavy rain injuring one person. Reports from North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts indicated extensive damage to thatched roofs, electric poles, and trees. Low-lying areas near Kolkata experienced severe flooding.

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued warnings of extremely heavy rainfall across Assam and other northeastern states on May 27 and 28. Orange and Red alerts were issued for various districts, anticipating severe weather conditions. Squally winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, were expected over south Assam and Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya government advised residents to prepare emergency kits, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated with weather reports. Tripura's government closed all educational institutions on May 27 and 28 and suspended flight operations on the Kolkata-Agartala route until Monday morning.

Photo Credit: NDRF

Cyclone Remal damaged fragile dwellings, uprooted trees, and toppled electric poles. In the Sundarbans' Gosaba area, one person was injured by debris. Over one lakh people were evacuated from vulnerable areas in West Bengal before the cyclone struck.

The West Bengal government evacuated approximately 1.10 lakh people from coastal and vulnerable regions to cyclone shelters and other safe locations. Evacuations focused on South 24 Parganas, particularly Sagar Island, Sundarbans, and Kakdwip.

Photo Credit: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the storm response, while West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose monitored the situation closely. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged residents to stay indoors, assuring them of governmental support.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has mobilised 15,000 civic employees to manage post-cyclone recovery, including the quick removal of uprooted trees.

Photo Credit: NDRF

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intensifying rains and winds in southern Bengal districts. Fourteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across affected districts, including Kolkata. The state government also readied State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams for relief efforts.

Nine disaster relief teams are on standby. The Indian Navy has prepared two ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies and medical aid. Specialised diving and flood relief teams are also on standby.

