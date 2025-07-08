Heavy Rains Lash Kolkata, Waterlogging In Major Parts Of The City

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of Kolkata on Tuesday morning as heavy rains lashed southern West Bengal, officials said.

Daily commuters faced a harrowing time as key stretches of the metropolis and its neighbouring areas were under knee-deep water following the overnight rains, which were continuing, they said.

Waterlogging was reported from Shyambazar, Ultadanga, Dhakuria, Ballygunge, Behala, and parts of EM Bypass in Kolkata, Sector 5 in Salt Lake, and parts of Howrah city, they added.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places across the region, with isolated spells of heavy rainfall.

The western districts of Purulia and Jhargram are also likely to receive heavy rain, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to squally weather, triggered by the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

"Surface wind speeds are likely to reach 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coast and the north Bay of Bengal between July 7 and 8. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough," the IMD said in a bulletin.

Civic personnel were working to clear the water, but more rain could cause impediments, an official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)