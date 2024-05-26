7 Babies Killed, Some Critical After Huge Fire At Delhi Children's Hospital

Six children are currently admitted to a hospital

At least seven newborns died in a massive fire that broke out at a children's hospital in Delhi late Saturday, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services said it received a call about a fire at 11.32 pm at a baby care centre in the Vivek Vihar area in East Delhi, following which as many as 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site.

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar



As per a Fire Officer, Fire was extinguished completely, 11-12 people were rescued and taken to hospital and further details are awaited.



(Video source - Fire Department) https://t.co/lHzou6KkHHpic.twitter.com/pE95ffjm9p — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Officials said that 12 newborns were rescued from the building but six died while getting treatment at the hospital.

Five other children are currently getting treatment at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a residential building in Delhi's Shahdara area Saturday night.

After receiving the information, five fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and 13 people were rescued and taken to a hospital, an official said.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out at a residential building in Azad Nagar West, Shahdara.



Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8WZbo6kPlb — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Earlier Saturday, twenty-seven people, including nine children, died in a massive fire that broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot.

"The bodies are completely charred and it is difficult to identify them," Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Patel said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.