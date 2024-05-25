Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gaming Zone In Gujarat's Rajkot, 4 Dead

Fire officials said an effort was underway to control the blaze.

A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening and four people have died, fire officials said.

The Gujarat Chief Minister has instructed the authorities to provide immediate relief to the victims.

"Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has also instructed to prioritize arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

રાજકોટમાં ગેમ ઝોનમાં સર્જાયેલી આગની દુર્ઘટનામાં તત્કાલ બચાવ અને રાહત કામગીરી માટે મહાનગરપાલિકા અને વહીવટી તંત્રને સૂચનાઓ આપી છે. ઇજાગ્રસ્ત લોકોને તાત્કાલિક સારવાર મળે તે માટેની વ્યવસ્થાઓને અગ્રતા આપવા પણ સૂચના આપી છે. — Bhupendra Patel (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Bhupendrapbjp) May 25, 2024

"A fire broke out at the TRP gaming zone and there is information of some casualties," Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav said.

"I cannot ascertain the reason behind the fire. It's a matter of investigation. Rescue operations are underway and several fire engines have been deployed. We will speak to fire brigade officials to discuss what action should be taken," he added.

The number of casualties, if any, will be known once the fire is brought under control and a cooling operation is conducted.

A fire officer told ANI that, "The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We have not received any message of missing persons. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure has collapsed and due to wind velocity

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: Fire officer IV Kher says, "The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We have not received any message of missing persons. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary… https://t.co/Gd9N1Pd8kapic.twitter.com/v09kJcL0V3 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

"We will then be able to find out the exact number of casualties inside the zone (after fire is controlled). We will also investigate the cause of the fire, and a message has been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to shut down," he said.

- With Inputs from PTI