Video: Sacks On Moving Truck Catch Fire, Driver Realises 10 km Later

A truck loaded with sacks of chillies caught fire after it came in contact with a high-tension wire in Gujarat's Gondal Kolithad. The truck kept moving for 10 km and the chillies worth lakhs were destroyed.

A video showed sacks on fire, the truck was moving and people were running after the vehicle to stop it. The truck stopped 10 kilometres away and when the driver came to know, the vehicle overturned and the entire consignment was left to burn.

The truck with 158 sacks of chilli came in contact with an 11-kilovolt high-tension wire while passing over a river.

The Gondal Fire Bridage reached the spot to douse the flames. The consignment belonged to a businessman in Rajasthan and no one was injured in the incident.

- with inputs from Mahendra Prasad