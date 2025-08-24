15 Pakistani Fishermen Arrested Near Border In Gujarat's Kori Creek

In a coordinated maritime operation, 15 Pakistani fishermen were apprehended along with one engine-fitted country boat in the Kori Creek area, Gujarat, near the Border Outpost (BOP) BBK by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Coast Guard.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs received from the 68 Battalion of the BSF, a search operation was launched on Saturday in the general area of Kori Creek, which falls under the operational jurisdiction of BOP BBK.

The area is located near the India-Pakistan maritime border in Gujarat's Kutch region.

The joint operation was conducted by a team led by Ashok Kumar, 2IC (Ops), along with Amit Kumar, Deputy Commandant (General), Bhuj; Anurag Garg, Assistant Commandant, 176 Bn (battalion) BSF; Inspector (G) S. Kumar of 68 Bn BSF; along with eight other ranks from 176 Bn BSF and three personnel from the Water Wing.

The team departed from Lakki Nala Jetty at 08:59 hours aboard the vessel FAC Prahar and reached the operation area by 10:50 hours. Additionally, three Fast Patrol Boats (FPBs) from FBOP Mukkunala and FBOP Devri Nala supported the operation.

During the extensive search of adjoining "bets" (mudflats), the team successfully apprehended 15 Pakistani nationals, all residents of Jaati village, Sujawal district, in Sindh province of Pakistan. The apprehended men, aged between 20 and 50, were found fishing illegally inside Indian territorial waters.

The items seized during the operation included one country-made, engine-fitted boat used by the intruders for illegal fishing activities.

Approximately 60 kilograms of fish and nine large fishing nets were recovered from the site, indicating extensive fishing in Indian territorial waters. The team also confiscated a substantial quantity of provisions, including 30 kilograms of atta (wheat flour), 15 kilograms of rice, five kilograms of sugar, three kilograms of ghee, 500 grams of tea, one kilogram of salt, and 500 grams of red chilli powder, suggesting the group was equipped for an extended stay at sea.

In addition, around 400 kilograms of ice and 60 litres of diesel were found onboard, along with 15 water cans of 20 litres each and a 100-litre drum, likely used for storing fuel or water.

The search party also discovered 100 wooden sticks, possibly used for cooking or other onboard needs. From the electronic items recovered, one keypad mobile phone (VGO TEL, Model I888) was found containing a Jazz and a Telenor SIM card, along with a memory card. Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 200 was also recovered from the apprehended individuals. All seized items have been taken into custody for further investigation and verification.

The operation demonstrates continued vigilance by India's border forces to secure its coastal and territorial integrity against illegal intrusions.

--IANS

rs/dpb