Soldier Lynched In Gujarat For Protesting Against Daughter's Obscene Video

The BSF jawan had gone to the home of the 15-year-old who allegedly posted the video online on Saturday.

A Border Security Force personnel was beaten to death in Gujarat's Nadiad after he protested against the circulation of an obscene video of his daughter. A police case has been filed.

Sources said the man had gone to the home of the 15-year-old who allegedly posted the video online, in Chaklasi village on Saturday. There, he was attacked by the family.

The teen is a student of the school the girl attended and the two were in a relationship, sources said.

But he had posted an obscene video of the girl online after which the BSF jawan, with his family, had gone to speak to the boy's family, sources in the Border Security Force (BSF) have confirmed.

BSF soldiers at the funeral of their colleague who was beaten to death by a mob in Gujarat

The First Information Report filed by the police said on Saturday night, the jawan, with his wife, two sons and nephew, had gone to the teen's house.

But members of his family started abusing them. When he objected to that, the group attacked his family, reads a rough translation of the FIR.