Pakistani National Caught Trying To Cross Border In Gujarat: Border Security Force

A Pakistani was caught trying to enter India through the Nadabet border in Gujarat (Representational)

A Pakistani national was caught trying to enter India through the Nadabet border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, the Border Security Force (BSF) said today.

As per a release issued by the BSF Gujarat frontier, the intruder, who was caught on Monday, belongs to Punwa village in Nagarparkar tehsil of Pakistan.

"Alert BSF troopers observed the movement of a Pakistani national crossing international border and further entering into Indian territory," it said.

He was caught while negotiating the border fence near Nadabet border in Banaskantha district, the BSF stated.

More details awaited.



