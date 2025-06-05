BSF Trains Villagers In J&K Border Areas On How Firearms Work, Self-Defence

The Border Security Force (BSF) is training villagers living in border areas in Jammu and Kashmir with self-defence techniques and firearms familiarisation, officials told NDTV.

The move comes amid Operation Sindoor, India's ongoing offensive against all forms of terror following the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistan-linked terrorists.

The training is being given under the Village Defence Guard (VDG) programme, officials said, adding the villagers can supplement the BSF in stopping infiltration, smuggling using drones, and movement of illegal weapons.

Officials said the villagers have been taught basic firearms skills and other self-defence techniques so that they can remain calm and not panic during an emergency. The training is being organised at BSF posts.

For now, the firearms training is only a demonstration for familiarisation with assault rifles such as the AK series and INSAS, and how hand grenades work.

The civilians have been taught how to detect drones and track them, officials said. Night patrolling, noting down information from reconnaissance walks, and sending information to BSF check posts are some of the tasks the VDGs have been encouraged to do.

The BSF is also providing special self-defence training to women and teens in some areas, officials said.

"The enthusiasm of young people is seen in many border villages," an official said.

The VDGs include school teachers and panchayat heads.

BSF officials said vigilant civilians can become the first line of defence in stopping smuggling of arms and other items using drones.

With training, the BSF hopes the confidence of villagers will increase and they will become more active in sharing information with the paramilitary force.

This training campaign can become a model of citizen participation in national security, they said.

Under Operation Sindoor, India smashed terror and military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir with precision missile strikes after the terror attack in Pahalgam.