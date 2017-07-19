Staff Who Got Jobs On Fake Caste Certificates To Be Sacked: Government

Employees who have got job on the basis of fake caste certificates are to be sacked from the government service, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today. In order to discourage unscrupulous activities, state governments and union territories have been asked to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the errant officers who default in timely verification of caste certificates or issue false certificates, he said. The central government had in 2010 undertaken an exercise to collect information about appointments secured on the basis of false/fake certificates.

An instruction had also been issued on June 1, 2017 to all departments to collect such information and send consolidated report on this to personnel ministry with details of action taken report thereon. Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said extant instructions provide that if it is found that a government servant had furnished false information or produced a false certificate in order to secure appointment, he should not be retained in service.

"Thus when an appointing authority comes to know that an employee had submitted a false/fake caste certificate, it has to initiate action to remove or dismiss such an employee from service as per the provisions of relevant service rules," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Singh had, in another reply, on March 29 said that 1,832 appointments were allegedly secured on the basis of fake caste certificates.

Of these, 276 had resulted in suspension or removal, 521 were entangled in litigations and disciplinary proceedings were pending in the remaining 1,035 cases, he had said. A total of 1,296 cases of jobs secured allegedly through fake caste certificates were under the Department of Financial Services.

As many as 157 such cases were in State Bank of India, 135 in Central Bank of India, 112 in Indian Overseas Bank, 103 in Syndicate Bank, and 41 each in New India Assurance and United India Assurance.