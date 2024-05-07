Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court Says Arvind Kejriwal Not Habitual Offender

New Delhi:
The Supreme Court is hearing a bail petition moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. The court had earlier said it would consider bail to allow the Aam Aadmi Party boss to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha election, in which Delhi will vote on May 25.
Here are the LIVE updates on Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
"Arvind Kejriwal Not Habitual Offender": Top Court Hears Interim Bail Plea
Arvind Kejriwal is "not a habitual offender", the Supreme Court observed Tuesday as it heard arguments for interim bail for the Delhi Chief Minister, who is currently in the city's Tihar Jail on money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped liquor excise policy. The top court - which is hearing the larger matter of Mr Kejriwal's plea against his arrest - had earlier said it would consider bail for the AAP leader to allow him to campaign for his party in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Delhi - which has seven Lok Sabha seats, all of which were won by the BJP in the last election - votes in a single phase on May 25.
Why Did It Take 2 Years To Act Against Arvind Kejriwal: Top Court Asks Probe Agency
In a potentially key moment today, the Supreme Court asked Additional Solicitor General SV Raju - appearing for the Enforcement Directorate - why it had taken the central agency two years to act against the "political executive" - referring to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party. "...issue is that it has taken two years for this. It is not good for any investigating agency to say that it takes two years to unearth... now when will the trial start? From one stage to the other... from initiation of proceedings to arrest..." the court asked the ED.
"Depriving Right To Life": Supreme Court During Hearing On Arvind Kejriwal Plea
The Supreme Court on Tuesday posed a key question to the Enforcement Directorate as it heard Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam.
The court asked the central agency, "If there is evidence that points towards guilt... and other that points towards innocence... can you selectively pick?"
"Is this an administrative task? You need to strike a balance between the two. You cannot exclude one aspect. You are depriving a person of their right to life," Justice Dipankar Datta, part of a two-judge bench that includes Justice Sanjiv Khanna, said.
Supreme Court To Decide On Interim Bail For Arvind Kejriwal
Supreme Court: We have heard both sides on the issue of interim bail and we will take a decision.
George Fernandes Won Elections From Jail: Supreme Court
Supreme Court: George Fernandes contested elections from jail and won by a huge margin of votes. It was the largest in Indian elections.
Solicitor General: please do not earmark a political leader as a separate class and let them not be separated from the common man. It is being stated that nothing was done in 1.5 years and picked up during elections.
Supreme Court's Oral Observations In Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing
Justice Sanjiv Khanna: "We are also wondering if we give interim bail, can we allow petitioner to continue to sign official files to carry on official duties as somewhere there will be a conflict of interest. Its not on a legality but propriety and a larger public interest.
Justice Dipankar Datta: If election was not there we would not have given bail. Arguments would have gone on. Now we have time till 2:30 only and before vacations we may not have time to hear before the vacations and this matter may get adjourned to post vacation so we are considering interim bail so will think about the conditions.
"You Can't Sign Files If You Get Bail": Supreme Court To Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal says he will not deal with the excise case. "I have discharged as Chief Minister for the last 1 and a half years this will be humiliating," he tells the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court: We are very clear we don't want you to discharge your official duties if we give you a bail. Today is not a question of legality but propriety.
Arvind Kejriwal: What public discharge will this be served as not being Chief Minister?
Supreme Court: We thought of releasing you because of elections and time constraint we are deciding on this matter. If that doesn't happen, it will go beyond vacations.
Supreme Court: If elections were not there, there would be no question of interim bail
Abhishek Singhvi: I will make a statement that he will not sign any files, with a condition that the Lt Governor may not stop any work on the ground that I have not signed any file.