Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court Says Arvind Kejriwal Not Habitual Offender

"Depriving Right To Life": Supreme Court During Hearing On Arvind Kejriwal Plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday posed a key question to the Enforcement Directorate as it heard Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam.





The court asked the central agency, "If there is evidence that points towards guilt... and other that points towards innocence... can you selectively pick?"





"Is this an administrative task? You need to strike a balance between the two. You cannot exclude one aspect. You are depriving a person of their right to life," Justice Dipankar Datta, part of a two-judge bench that includes Justice Sanjiv Khanna, said.