'Didn't Know Until Yesterday...': Actor Shekhar Suman Joins BJP

In a boost to the BJP on the day of the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha polls, actor and TV personality Shekhar Suman has joined the party.

Addressing the media in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and National Media Department In-Charge Anil Baluni, at the party headquarters on Tuesday, Mr Suman said he did not know until yesterday that he would be taking this step and thanked God for ordering him to do so.

"Even I did not know till yesterday that I would be sitting here. A lot of things happen in life. Sometimes you don't know what you are supposed to do and you get a direction from above and you follow it. I have come here with a positive outlook and I would like to thank God for directing me to come here," he said in Hindi.

"You have to follow what Lord Ram has thought. I don't have any negative thoughts, I am thinking only about the country. A man depends on his words but they have no meaning beyond a point. But there is a difference between saying something and doing it. I can give a long address but it will mean anything only after I have done something," the actor added, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, among others.

Radhika Khera, who was the national coordinator of the Congress' media department and had quit the party on Sunday, also joined the BJP along with Mr Suman.