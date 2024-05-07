'Men Will Take It': Rahul Gandhi's Taunt Over Rs 1 Lakh To Women Promise

Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally at Jharkhand's Chaibasa today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his party's promise today that they would give Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women if voted to power, in the same breath adding an unexpected assessment: "But, I know the men in their family will take away some of that money from them."

"In the 21st century, both men and women go out to work. They work eight to 10 hours every day. Then they return home and women work for eight more hours. Men work for eight to ten hours. In the 21st century, tribal women work for 16-18 hours," he said at an election rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa.

"Maybe the men will not like what I am saying but it's a fact and this is why we are going to put Rs 1 lakh in women's bank accounts," said Mr Gandhi, highlighting Congress' proposed scheme for 'Nari Nyay'.

Taking the taunt up a notch, he said, "I also know men will pressure the women into giving them some of that money. It's a fact that needs to be said".

Jharkhand: "We will deposit 1 lakh rupees into the accounts of women, but I know that the men in the family will take that money from them...," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Chaibasa, Singhbhum, pic.twitter.com/2buWzguxso — IANS (@ians_india) May 7, 2024

Rahul Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, would compile a list of impoverished people, including those from tribal, Dalit, and OBC communities, to identify those living below the poverty line. He also pledged to provide Rs 8,500 per month to women, amounting to Rs 1 lakh annually.

The Congress has been saying that they would deposit Rs 1 lakh in the bank account of women of the poorest families in the country every year until the day that family crosses the poverty line if their government is formed in the country.

Mr Gandhi, at the rally, also promised to provide one-year apprenticeships to unemployed diploma holders and graduates. "If voted to power, we will give apprenticeship opportunities to unemployed graduates and diploma holders and pay Rs 8,000 per month," he added.

He also spoke about former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in jail in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam: "Hemant Soren chootega (Hemant Soren will be released)" - to which the crowd responded with slogans like "Jail ka tala tutega, Hemant Soren chootega (jail locks will be broken, Hemant Soren will be released).

The former Congress president was canvassing for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Joba Manjhi for Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat. Singhbhum and Lohardaga seats will go to polls on May 13 along with Khunti and Palamu.

The JMM has fielded Joba Manjhi as the INDIA bloc candidate in Singhbhum against BJP's Geeta Kora, who recently switched from Congress.