Cop Gets 10-Year Jail For Getting Job Using Fake Caste Certificate

A session court in Indore district has convicted a police constable to 10 years of imprisonment for getting the job using a fake caste certificate and also imposed a fine of Rs 4000.

During the hearing on Tuesday (January 30), the court of Additional Session Judge Jaideep Singh held the accused Satyanarayan Vaishnav (59), a resident of Laxmipura colony in Indore, guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment under IPC section 467 read with section 471 and 7 years of imprisonment each under sections IPC 420 and 468 IPC and imposed a total fine of Rs 4000.

Giving further details about the case, District Prosecution Officer, Sanjeev Srivastava said, "Chhoti Gwaltoli police station incharge received an investigation report from the Superintendent of Police (SP) office about the accused constable in connection with getting a job by presenting a fake caste certificate on May 6, 2006. Thereafter, statements of people concerned, including the accused, were recorded."

It came to light that accused Satyanarayan Vaishnav got the job by submitting the caste certificate of Kori community and the accused's father Ramcharan Vaishnav, his elder brother Shyamlal Vaishnav and younger brother Ishwar Vaishnav, all are Vaishnav Brahmins. Despite this, the accused constable got a job by submitting a fake caste certificate, he added.

A photocopy of the fake caste certificate which was submitted by accused Satyanarayan was obtained and checked. The said caste certificate was issued by Tehsil Office Indore on the basis of submission of affidavit by the accused Satyanarayan. On the basis of evidence and statements obtained during investigation, it was found that the said caste certificate was prepared with the purpose of getting a job on a fake basis, the DPO said.

He further said that based on the evidence, a case was registered against the accused at Chhoti Gwaltoli police station under IPC sections 420, 467, 468 and 471. The investigation committee also found that the caste certificate of accused Satyanarayan was fake.

Thereafter, the charge sheet was presented before the court. The court found the accused guilty and pronounced the punishment, he added.

