Retired Cop Rapes 11-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh, Case Filed: Police

The police have started a search operation to catch the accused. (Representational)

A retired police personnel allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Monday.

The accused committed the crime when the family members of the minor were not at home on Saturday. A case has been registered.

"The accused is the landlord of the victim and he violated the 11-year-old girl when her family members were not at home. A case was registered into the matter under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sonakshi Saxena said.

The police started a search operation to catch the accused, the officer added.

