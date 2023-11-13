AIIMS Bilaspur Hiring For 81 Posts, Salary Up to Rs 2.20 Lakh

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: The application deadline is November 30.

The All India Institute of Medical Science, Bilaspur (AIIMS Bilaspur) in Himachal Pradesh is currently accepting applications for professor and assistant professor positions. Eligible and interested individuals can apply through the official website - aiimsbilaspur.edu.in. The recruitment aims to fill 81 posts, including 24 professors, 14 additional professors, 16 associate professors, 24 assistant professors, and three assistant professors (contract). The application deadline is November 30. Applicants using the offline method must ensure that their applications are submitted by December 6.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be registered with either the state medical council, the Medical Council of India, or the National Medical Commission. Individuals with a DNB in broad specialties or super specialties as their qualifying education must provide supporting documentary evidence.

AIIMS Bilaspur has specified that candidates who have completed DNB training at institutions mentioned in para 2 at (a) and (b) of the MCI notification are exempted from the need for additional experience after obtaining their qualifying degree. However, those who have undergone DNB training at institutions listed in (c) and (d) of the MCI notification must have a cumulative experience of 4 to 5 years.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Age requirements

For professor/additional professor posts, candidates applying through direct recruitment should be under 58 years of age, while those applying through deputation should be under 56 years. Retired faculty members can apply up to the age of 70. For assistant and associate professor positions, applicants should be under 50 years of age.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Salary range

Professor- Rs 1,68,900 - Rs 2,20,400

Additional professor- Rs 1,48,200 - Rs 2,11,400

Associate professor- Rs 1,38,300 - Rs 2,09,200

Assistant professor- Rs 1,01,500 - Rs 1,67,400

Assistant Professor (Contractual)- consolidated Pay - Rs 1,01,500

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Access the official notification PDF here