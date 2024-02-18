AIIMS Bilaspur Invites Applications For 68 Faculty Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.20 Lakh

AIIMS Recruitment 2024: The application window will remain open till February 23.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, is currently accepting applications for various Faculty positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 68 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application window will remain open till February 23. However, the hard copy of the application must reach the institute by February 27.

AIIMS Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Vacancy includes 24 posts for professors, additional professors (14), Associate Professors (14), and Assistant Professors (17).

AIIMS Recruitment 2024: Application Fees

SC/ST candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000, while candidates from other categories need to pay Rs 2,000.

Fees should be paid via NEFT to the State Bank of India, Bilaspur, using the following account details: Account Holder: Miscellaneous Account, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur Account Number: 41512727609 IFS Code: SBIN0063972

AIIMS Recruitment 2024: Pay Scales

Professor- (Rs 68,900- Rs 2,20,400)

Additional Professor (Rs 1,48,200-2,11,400)

Associate Professor (Rs 1,38,300-2,09,200)

Assistant Professor (Rs 1,01,500-1,67,400)

Candidates can use the provided link here to apply.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.