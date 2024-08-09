AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test: Registration Ends On August 21

NORCET Eligibility Criteria
Essential Qualification:
- BSc (Hons) Nursing/BSc Nursing from an institute or university recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or state Nursing Council.
- BSc (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council or state Nursing Council-recognised institute or university.
- Must be registered as a Nurse & Midwife with the State/Indian Nursing Council.
- Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an institute/board or council recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or State Nursing Council.
- Registration as a nurse and midwife with the state/Indian Nursing Council.
- Two years of experience in a hospital with at least 50 beds after obtaining the required educational qualifications and completing residency, declaration of results, and registration with the State/Indian Nursing Council.
Age Limit:
The age limit for candidates applying is between 18 and 30 years, with age relaxation as per the recruitment rules of the respective institutes/hospitals. The age will be calculated as of the last date for applying.
Application Fees
- General/OBC Candidates: Rs 3,000
- SC/ST/EWS Candidates: Rs 2,400
- Persons with disabilities: Exempted
The application fee for SC/ST candidates who appear for the examination will be refunded after the results are declared, upon verification of the SC/ST certificate, which will be uploaded at a later stage.
Exam Dates
- Preliminary (Online CBT) - September 15
- Mains (Online CBT) - October 4
Salary Details
The selected candidates will be placed in Pay Band-2 with a salary range of Rs 9,300-34,800 and a Grade Pay of Rs 4,600. These positions fall under Group-B and are available at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS institutes, depending on the vacancies.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in, for the latest updates.