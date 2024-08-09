AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test: Registration Ends On August 21

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is currently accepting applications for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET). The application process began on August 1 and will close on August 21. Eligible candidates interested in applying can do so by visiting the official website

NORCET Eligibility Criteria

Essential Qualification:

BSc (Hons) Nursing/BSc Nursing from an institute or university recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or state Nursing Council.

BSc (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council or state Nursing Council-recognised institute or university.

Must be registered as a Nurse & Midwife with the State/Indian Nursing Council.

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an institute/board or council recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or State Nursing Council.

Registration as a nurse and midwife with the state/Indian Nursing Council.

Two years of experience in a hospital with at least 50 beds after obtaining the required educational qualifications and completing residency, declaration of results, and registration with the State/Indian Nursing Council.

Age Limit:

The age limit for candidates applying is between 18 and 30 years, with age relaxation as per the recruitment rules of the respective institutes/hospitals. The age will be calculated as of the last date for applying.

Application Fees

General/OBC Candidates: Rs 3,000

SC/ST/EWS Candidates: Rs 2,400

Persons with disabilities: Exempted

The application fee for SC/ST candidates who appear for the examination will be refunded after the results are declared, upon verification of the SC/ST certificate, which will be uploaded at a later stage.

Exam Dates

Preliminary (Online CBT) - September 15

Mains (Online CBT) - October 4

Salary Details

The selected candidates will be placed in Pay Band-2 with a salary range of Rs 9,300-34,800 and a Grade Pay of Rs 4,600. These positions fall under Group-B and are available at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS institutes, depending on the vacancies.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in, for the latest updates.