AIIMS-Delhi PG Professional Courses Exam 2024 Schedule Out, Check Details Here

The PG professional exam for MSc courses will be held in two phases on June 18 (Thursday), 20 (Saturday) and 22 (Monday) from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.
The PG professional exam for MSc nursing phase I & phase II courses will be conducted on June 18 (Thursday), 20 (Saturday), 22 (Monday) and 24 (Wednesday) from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
"All candidates are advised to submit their examination fees before the last date of registration (to be announced later) and take a print out of admit card form the website," according to the notification.
The official notification further reads: "No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination hall without admit card and identity card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the entry time mentioned in the admit card."
AIIMS PG Professional Courses Exam 2024: Steps To Check Schedule
- Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in
- On the home page, click on important announcement section
- Click on date sheet for PG professional examination
- Download the opened PDF.
All updated information regarding the examination will be available at examination section of website.