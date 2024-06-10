Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

AIIMS-Delhi PG Professional Courses Exam 2024 Schedule Out, Check Details Here

AIIMS-Delhi PG Professional Courses Exam 2024 for MSc courses will be held on June 18, 20 and 22 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
AIIMS-Delhi PG Professional Courses Exam 2024 Schedule Out, Check Details Here
AIIMS-Delhi PG Professional Courses Exam 2024: Latest updates can be checked on the official website.
AIIMS-Delhi PG Professional Courses Exam 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, released the schedule for the PG Professional Exam (MSc Courses and MSc Nursing Phase I & Phase II) 2024 on Monday. The timetable can be downloaded from the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

The PG professional exam for MSc courses will be held in two phases on June 18 (Thursday), 20 (Saturday) and 22 (Monday) from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The PG professional exam for MSc nursing phase I & phase II courses will be conducted on June 18 (Thursday), 20 (Saturday), 22 (Monday) and 24 (Wednesday) from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

"All candidates are advised to submit their examination fees before the last date of registration (to be announced later) and take a print out of admit card form the website," according to the notification.

The official notification further reads: "No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination hall without admit card and identity card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the entry time mentioned in the admit card."

AIIMS PG Professional Courses Exam 2024: Steps To Check Schedule

  • Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in
  • On the home page, click on important announcement section
  • Click on date sheet for PG professional examination
  • Download the opened PDF.

All updated information regarding the examination will be available at examination section of website.

Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
Exams 2024, AIIMS, Education News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
CBSE Issues Advisory Against Fake Syllabus, Sample Question Papers
AIIMS-Delhi PG Professional Courses Exam 2024 Schedule Out, Check Details Here
Study Abroad: All You Need To Know About Application Process For UK Education
Next Article
Study Abroad: All You Need To Know About Application Process For UK Education
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;