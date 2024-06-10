AIIMS-Delhi PG Professional Courses Exam 2024 Schedule Out, Check Details Here

AIIMS-Delhi PG Professional Courses Exam 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, released the schedule for the PG Professional Exam (MSc Courses and MSc Nursing Phase I & Phase II) 2024 on Monday. The timetable can be downloaded from the official website - The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, released the schedule for the PG Professional Exam (MSc Courses and MSc Nursing Phase I & Phase II) 2024 on Monday. The timetable can be downloaded from the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

The PG professional exam for MSc courses will be held in two phases on June 18 (Thursday), 20 (Saturday) and 22 (Monday) from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The PG professional exam for MSc nursing phase I & phase II courses will be conducted on June 18 (Thursday), 20 (Saturday), 22 (Monday) and 24 (Wednesday) from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

"All candidates are advised to submit their examination fees before the last date of registration (to be announced later) and take a print out of admit card form the website," according to the notification.

The official notification further reads: "No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination hall without admit card and identity card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the entry time mentioned in the admit card."

AIIMS PG Professional Courses Exam 2024: Steps To Check Schedule

Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

On the home page, click on important announcement section

Click on date sheet for PG professional examination

Download the opened PDF.

All updated information regarding the examination will be available at examination section of website.