AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends on March 17, Check Eligibility, Salary

AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is currently accepting applications for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8. The application process began on February 24 with a deadline set for March 17. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visitig the official AIIMS website.

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Age limit

Applicants age should be between 18 and 30 years. Age relaxation will be applicable in accordance with the recruitment rules of the respective AIIMS institutes or hospitals. The candidate's age will be calculated based on the registration deadline.

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Salary

Selected candidate will receive a salary in the range of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with a Grade Pay of Rs 4,600. These positions are under Group B and will be available across AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS institutes, depending on the available vacancies.

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Application fees

Candidates from General and OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 3,000. SC, ST, and EWS candidates will need to pay Rs. 2,400. Candidates with disabilities are exempt from paying the application fee.

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Eligibility

Candidates must fulfil at least one of the following educational requirements:

BSc (Hons) Nursing/BSc Nursing from an institution or university recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or the State Nursing Council.

BSc (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic BSc Nursing from a recognised Indian Nursing Council or State Nursing Council institute or university.

Registration as a Nurse and Midwife with the State or Indian Nursing Council.

Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from an institute, board, or council recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or State Nursing Council.

Registration as a Nurse and Midwife with the State or Indian Nursing Council.

Two years of experience working in a hospital with at least 50 beds after obtaining the requisite qualifications and completing residency, declaration of results, and registration with the State or Indian Nursing Council.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official AIIMS website regularly.