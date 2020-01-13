AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment: AIIMS Nurses Union alleges gender discrimination in recruitment

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nurses Union has alleged gender discrimination in the recently announced Nursing Officer recruitment. The recruitment was announced by various AIIMS on January 10 and 11, in which around 80% vacancies are reserved for female candidates. AIIMS Patna, in its recruitment notification released on January 11 has reserved only 10% of the posts for male candidates, that means 185 of the total 206 vacancies reserved for female candidates and 21 are reserved for male candidates. AIIMS Nurses Union has alleged gender discrimination in this reservation criterion.

The contentious reservation criteria comes months after the 4th meeting of AIIMS Central Institute Body (CIB) in which it was decided that 80% of the nursing personnel posts will be filled by female candidates. The CIB discussed the issue of appropriateness and requirement of female nursing staffs in a number of departments/specialised wards vis-a-vis patient comfort and care.

The AIIMS CIB meeting was held in October, 2019 under the chairmanship of Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan.

In a letter to Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan, the union expressed objections over the implementation of decisions of the 4th Central Institute Body (CIB) meeting on recruitment of Nursing Officers in AIIMS across the country.

They have also mentioned in the letter that no nursing personnel were present as members of the CIB.

"AIIMS Nurses Union strongly opposes this newly introduced reservation criteria based on gender discrimination for the post of Nursing Officer (Direct Recruitment) and also condemns the decisions taken in the 4th meeting of CIB," AIIMS Nurses Union president Harish Kumar Kajla said in the letter.

"This unconstitutional decision taken by the AIIMS CIB members simply shows the gender discrimination to the matter of public employment which is a blatant violation of fundamental rights guaranteed in our Constitution as per Article 16 (1949) which guarantees equality of opportunity in matters of public employment for all Indian citizens," the letter said.

The CIB meeting also mulled over introducing an All India Common Eligibility Exam for Nursing Officer recruitment in AIIMS and central government hospitals.

