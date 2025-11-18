Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 587 Posts, Details Here

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: The Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board (UKMSSB) has invited applications for 587 vacancies of Nursing Officer (female/male). Those with a degree or diploma can apply for the posts starting November 27, 2025 on the official website of the board - ukmssb.org. The posts offer a pay level 7 - ranging between Rs. 44,900 and Rs. 1,42,400.

A total of 480 vacancies are available for female aspirants, of which 336 are for diploma holders and rest 144 for degree holders. Male diploma holders are invited for 75 vacancies and rest 32 from degree holders.

Of the total 587 vacancies, 118 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), 21 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 82 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 58 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and rest 308 are reserved for General and Unreserved categories.

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer 2025: Educational Qualifications

Candidates must have a B.Sc. (Hons) in Nursing from a university or institute recognized by Indian Nursing Council or a B.Sc. Nursing or post basic B.Sc. Nursing. They must also possess a certificate of registration as B.Sc. (Hons) or a B.Sc. Nursing or post basic B.Sc or General Nursing and Midwifery/Psychiatry from Uttarakhand/Indian Nursing and Midwifery Council.

They are required to have working knowledge of Hindi to be eligible to apply for Nursing Officer. The board prefers candidates who have served in Territorial Army for at least two years or have obtained "B" or "C" certificate of National Cadet Corps.

The last date to fill application form and pay fees for the same is December 17, 2025 (5 pm). For detailed notification, click here.