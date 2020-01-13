AIIMS Patna Announces Over 200 Nursing Officer Vacancies

AIIMS Patna has announced recruitment of over 200 Nursing Officers

AIIMS Patna has announced recruitment on Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade II) post. The number of vacancies announced is 206, out of which 185 are for female candidates and 21 are for male candidates.

An applicant must have a B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing degree from an Institute recognized by Indian Nursing Council. Candidates with B.Sc. (Post-certificate) or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing degree are also eligible. The applicant must also be registered as Nurse and Midwife with State or Indian Nursing Council. Interested applicants should check the recruitment advertisement for equivalent qualification.

The lower age limit permissible is 21 years and upper age limit is 30 years. Candidates belonging to OBC categories will be allowed a 3 years' relaxation on upper age limit and SC/ST category candidates are allowed a 5 years' relaxation on upper age limit.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment till midnight on February 12, 2020.

AIIMS Patna will hold a computer-based examination and a Skill Test for selection of Nursing Officers. The examination will be of 3 hours' duration. There will be 200 questions in the test. Skill Test will be held after the written test.

Candidates will be called for the Skill Test in the ratio of 1:3. Skill Test will only be qualifying in nature but a candidate will need to score 50 per cent marks in the Skill Test to qualify.

