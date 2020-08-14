AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test On September 1

AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) will be held on September 1.

For recruitment of Nursing Officers, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conduct a computer based test. The exam known as Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) will be held on September 1. Candidates willing to appear for the exam can register till August 18. Application forms are available online at the official website of AIIMS exam. A total of 3803 vacancies will be filled in AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS. No vacancies have been notified in AIIMS Telangana, AIIMS Bathinda and AIIMS Bhopal.

Candidates with B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/ B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognized Institute or University or B.Sc. (Post-Certificate)/ Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute and registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council are eligible for this exam.

Candidates with Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute / Board or Council and registered as Nurses and Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council and have two years' experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification are also eligible to apply.

Applicants should be between 18-30 years of age. Details on age relaxation benefits is available in the exam notice.

The qualifying marks in the exam will be 50% for candidates belonging to UR or EWS categories, 45% for OBC category and 40% for SC and ST category.

The result of the previous AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment exam was released on February 22. The exam was held to fill 2,000 vacancies.

