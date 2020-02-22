AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Result Out

AIIMS Nursing Officer exam result is available at the official website aiimsexams.org.

Results have been announced for the nursing officer recruitment exam conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The exam was held for selection of nursing officers at AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Raipur. The exam was held on February 7 in computer based mode for selection of candidates against 2000 vacancies.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Result

Interview is not a part of the selection process for this post.

The qualifying marks in recruitment examination is 50% for UR, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC and ST. PwBD candidates have been given an additional 5% relaxation will be given irrespective of the category.

Nursing Officer recruitment for AIIMS Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur was announced in September 2018 and the exam was held after one year of announcement of vacancies.

The exam was held after Delhi High Court's decision on a petition filed by Yasmeen Mansuree, an acid attack victim. In her petition she had challenged the AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment notification which says only disabled one leg (OL) category of PwBD (persons with benchmark disability) candidates are suitable for the said post and doesn't allow acid attack victims the right to be considered for seats reserved for PwBD category.

AIIMS had announced 600 Nursing Officer vacancies for Bhopal AIIMS, 600 vacancies for AIIMS Jodhpur, 500 vacancies for AIIMS Patna, and 300 vacancies for AIIMS Raipur.

