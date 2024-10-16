AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains Results 2024 Released, Check Details

AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains Results 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the results for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 7 Mains 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view their results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains 2024: Steps To Download Results

Step 1. Visit the AIIMS official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the "NORCET 7 Mains Result 2024" link on the homepage

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Enter your login credentials

Step 5. Check and download your result

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

The official notification reads: "This result is provisional, subject to verification of candidature and fulfillment of the eligibility conditions as laid down in the advertisement. The selection is further subject to the verification of eligibility, documents in original, etc., as required by the respective recruiting institutes/hospitals, according to their criteria. Any qualified candidate who fails to meet the eligibility criteria of the respective institutes/hospitals will not be considered for selection."

Category-wise Cut-off Percentages

UR/EWS: 50%

OBC: 45%

SC/ST: 40%

UR-PWBD: 46.458%

OBC-PWBD: 40.833%

AIIMS NORCET 7 2024 Exam Pattern

The NORCET examination is conducted in two stages:

Stage I: NORCET Preliminary Exam



The exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with a total of 100 marks. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes, and there is a negative marking of 1/3 mark for each incorrect answer. Candidates who qualify in this stage are eligible to take the Stage II exam.

Stage II: NORCET Main Exam



The main exam consists of 160 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for a total of 160 marks, with four options for each question. The duration of the exam is 180 minutes.

