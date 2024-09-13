AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

AIIMS NORCET 7 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will soon release the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 7 for 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, once it is released. Students are required to enter login credentials to access the admit card.

AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024: Check Steps To Download

Go to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 link on the homepage

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter the login credentials

Check the admit card and download it

Take a hard copy of the hall ticket for future reference

AIIMS NORCET 7 2024: Exam Schedule

Date of Online CBT (Computer Based Test) for Stage I Examination: September 15

Date of Stage II Examination: October 4

AIIMS NORCET 7 2024: Exam Pattern

The NORCET examination will be conducted in two stages:

Stage I: NORCET Preliminary Exam

The exam will consist of 100 MCQs for a total of 100 marks. The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible to take the Stage II exam.

Stage II: NORCET Main Exam

The exam will consist of 160 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for a total of 160 marks, with four alternatives for each question. The duration of the examination will be 180 minutes.