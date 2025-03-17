AIIMS NORCET 8: Registration Closes Today, Check Steps To Apply

AIIMS NORCET 8: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will close the application window for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8, today. The application process began on February 24. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS NORCET 8: Application Fees

Candidates from General/OBC categories must pay Rs 3,000, while SC, ST, and EWS candidates pay Rs 2,400. Persons with disabilities are exempt.

AIIMS NORCET 8: Salary Details

Selected candidates will be placed in Pay Band-2, earning between Rs 9,300-34,800, plus a Grade Pay of Rs 4,600. These Group-B positions are available at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS institutes.

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Essential Qualification

Applicants must have one of the following qualifications:

BSc (Hons) Nursing/BSc Nursing from an institute or university recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or state Nursing Council

BSc (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council or state Nursing Council-recognised institute or university

Must be registered as a Nurse & Midwife with the State/Indian Nursing Council

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an institute/board or council recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or State Nursing Council

Registration as a nurse and midwife with the state/Indian Nursing Council

Two years of experience in a hospital with at least 50 beds after obtaining the required educational qualifications and completing residency, declaration of results, and registration with the State/Indian Nursing Council

AIIMS NORCET 8: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years old, with age relaxation as per institute/hospital rules. Age is calculated as of the last application date.