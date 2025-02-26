AIIMS NORCET 2025: Registration Begins, Check Details

AIIMS NORCET 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the application process for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8. The application process began on February 24 and will close on March 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Age Limit

The age limit for candidates applying is between 18 and 30 years, with age relaxation as per the recruitment rules of the respective institutes/hospitals. The age will be calculated as of the last date for applying.

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Salary Details

The selected candidates will be placed in Pay Band-2, with a salary range of Rs 9,300-34,800 and a Grade Pay of Rs 4,600. These positions fall under Group-B and are available at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS institutes, depending on the vacancies.

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Application Fees

Candidates from General/OBC categories will have to pay Rs 3,000. SC, ST, and EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 2,400. However, persons with disabilities are exempt from paying the fee.

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Essential Qualification

Applicants must have one of the following qualifications: