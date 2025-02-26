AIIMS NORCET 2025: Registration Begins, Check Details

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Age Limit
The age limit for candidates applying is between 18 and 30 years, with age relaxation as per the recruitment rules of the respective institutes/hospitals. The age will be calculated as of the last date for applying.
AIIMS NORCET 2025: Salary Details
The selected candidates will be placed in Pay Band-2, with a salary range of Rs 9,300-34,800 and a Grade Pay of Rs 4,600. These positions fall under Group-B and are available at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS institutes, depending on the vacancies.
AIIMS NORCET 2025: Application Fees
Candidates from General/OBC categories will have to pay Rs 3,000. SC, ST, and EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 2,400. However, persons with disabilities are exempt from paying the fee.
AIIMS NORCET 2025: Essential Qualification
Applicants must have one of the following qualifications:
- BSc (Hons) Nursing/BSc Nursing from an institute or university recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or state Nursing Council
- BSc (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council or state Nursing Council-recognised institute or university
- Must be registered as a Nurse & Midwife with the State/Indian Nursing Council
- Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an institute/board or council recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or State Nursing Council
- Registration as a nurse and midwife with the state/Indian Nursing Council
- Two years of experience in a hospital with at least 50 beds after obtaining the required educational qualifications and completing residency, declaration of results, and registration with the State/Indian Nursing Council