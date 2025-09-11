AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Released Soon For 3,500 Posts, Details Here

AIIMS NORCET Nursing Officer Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release the admit card for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website of the institute- aiimsexams.ac.in.

The NORCET-9 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format and aims to fill 3,500 posts. The Nursing Officer pays a salary of between Rs. 9,300 and Rs. 34, 800.

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the institute- aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on AIIMS NORCET admit card link, under the Important Announcements section.

Enter your registration details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your admit for future reference.

Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link - "AIIMS NORCET Admit Card".

AIIMS conducts the NORCET examination for recruitment of Nursing officers posts. The recruitment process consists of a preliminary examination, a mains, an interview and document verification.

The institute will release the result notification on October 4, 2025.