AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Released Soon For 3,500 Posts, Details Here

AIIMS NORCET Nursing Officer Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release the admit card for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website of the institute- aiimsexams.ac.in.
The NORCET-9 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format and aims to fill 3,500 posts. The Nursing Officer pays a salary of between Rs. 9,300 and Rs. 34, 800.
AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?
- Visit the official website of the institute- aiimsexams.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on AIIMS NORCET admit card link, under the Important Announcements section.
- Enter your registration details.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save your admit for future reference.
Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link - "AIIMS NORCET Admit Card".
AIIMS conducts the NORCET examination for recruitment of Nursing officers posts. The recruitment process consists of a preliminary examination, a mains, an interview and document verification.
The institute will release the result notification on October 4, 2025.