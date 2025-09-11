Advertisement

AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Released Soon For 3,500 Posts, Details Here

AIIMS NORCET Nursing Officer 2025: The NORCET-9 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Released Soon For 3,500 Posts, Details Here
AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2025: The institute will release the result notification on October 4

AIIMS NORCET Nursing Officer Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release the admit card for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website of the institute- aiimsexams.ac.in.

The NORCET-9 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format and aims to fill 3,500 posts. The Nursing Officer pays a salary of between Rs. 9,300 and Rs. 34, 800.

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website of the institute- aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on AIIMS NORCET admit card link, under the Important Announcements section.
  • Enter your registration details.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save your admit for future reference.

Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link - "AIIMS NORCET Admit Card".

AIIMS conducts the NORCET examination for recruitment of Nursing officers posts. The recruitment process consists of a preliminary examination, a mains, an interview and document verification.

The institute will release the result notification on October 4, 2025.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2025, AIIMS NORCET Nursing Officer Admit Card
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com