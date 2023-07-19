AIIMS NORCET Final Result 2023 Declared: Here's How To Check

The AIIMS NORCET exam was held on June 3 this year.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the final result for its NORCET-4 exam 2023. Called the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test, it is held to recruit nursing officers (staff nurse Grade-II). The exam was held on June 3 this year. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam can download the AIIMS NORCET exam result by visiting the official website, https://norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in. NORCET is a national level exam for the recruitment of nursing officers in the premier medical spread across the country.

How to check AIIMS NORCET Final Result 2023

Candidates will have to visit the official site of NORCET

A link saying Click on AIIMS NORCET Final Result 2023 link available in the right panel on the home page

On clicking, a new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers

They can download the page and keep a soft copy of the same for further need

The PDF includes the roll numbers of 2,668 candidates who have successfully cleared the exam. The application forms were filled online from April 12 to May 5.

According to the PDF, this result is provisional subject to verification of candidature and fulfilment of the eligibility conditions as laid down in the advertisement. The selection is further subject to the verification of eligibility and documents in original as desired by the respective recruiting hospitals, as per their criteria.

Final seat position for allocation and detail procedure will be published on July 21 and online filling of choice will start from the same day at 5pm onwards. AIIMS has advised candidates to regularly visit the website for updates.