SBI PO 2017 Preliminary Exam Result Announced; Check Cut Off State Bank of India (SBI) announced the result for Preliminary Exam conducted for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) 2017 yesterday evening.

Share EMAIL PRINT SBI PO 2017 Preliminary Exam Result Announced; Check Cut Off New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) announced the result for Preliminary Exam conducted for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) 2017 yesterday evening. The result was early by a few hours as it was expected that



The overall cut off this year for general candidates is 51.50 which is more than last year when the cut off for general candidates was 47.50. The cut off for other categories has also increased. The overall cut off for OBC candidates this year is 48.25, for SC category candidates is 43.25, and for ST category candidates is 31.25.



The sectional cut off for general candidates is 8.75 in English Language, 10.25 for Quantitative Aptitude, and 6.50 for Reasoning Ability. For reserved category candidates the sectional cut off for English Language is 5.75, for Quantitative Aptitude is 7.00, and for Reasoning Ability is 4.00.



Candidates who have scored the sectional and overall cut off marks will now appear for SBI PO 2017 Main exam which is scheduled for June 4, 2017.



Read Here: SBI PO 2017 Preliminary Exam Result Announced



SBI conducts the selection process in three stages. The first stage is the preliminary exam in which every applicant appears. After preliminary exam, candidates are selected on the basis of cut off marks for the main exam. Candidates who qualify the main exam, that is score marks equal to or more than the cut off marks, then appear in a group discussion/personal interview round. Based on performance in Main examination and group exercise and personal interview, candidates are selected for recruitment as probationary officers in SBI.



Click here for more



State Bank of India (SBI) announced the result for Preliminary Exam conducted for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) 2017 yesterday evening. The result was early by a few hours as it was expected that SBI would declare the result today . Along with the result for the candidates who appeared in the online exam, the bank also released the cut off for SBI PO 2017 Preliminary exam. The cut off is the minimum marks, a candidate must have scored in order to qualify for the SBI Po 2017 Main exam.The overall cut off this year for general candidates is 51.50 which is more than last year when the cut off for general candidates was 47.50. The cut off for other categories has also increased. The overall cut off for OBC candidates this year is 48.25, for SC category candidates is 43.25, and for ST category candidates is 31.25.The sectional cut off for general candidates is 8.75 in English Language, 10.25 for Quantitative Aptitude, and 6.50 for Reasoning Ability. For reserved category candidates the sectional cut off for English Language is 5.75, for Quantitative Aptitude is 7.00, and for Reasoning Ability is 4.00.Candidates who have scored the sectional and overall cut off marks will now appear for SBI PO 2017 Main exam which is scheduled for June 4, 2017.SBI conducts the selection process in three stages. The first stage is the preliminary exam in which every applicant appears. After preliminary exam, candidates are selected on the basis of cut off marks for the main exam. Candidates who qualify the main exam, that is score marks equal to or more than the cut off marks, then appear in a group discussion/personal interview round. Based on performance in Main examination and group exercise and personal interview, candidates are selected for recruitment as probationary officers in SBI.Click here for more Jobs News