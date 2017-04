Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BETET) 2017: Detailed Eligibility and Application Process

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) began the application process for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on April 6, 2017. Bihar TET is being conducted for recruitment of Primary school teachers to fill vacant posts under the directives of the RTE Act 2009. Bihar TET is an eligibility exam qualifying which means that a candidate is fit to teach up to class 8th in a primary school. Qualifying the exam does not necessarily ascertain recruitment as a teacher. The application process can be completed in the online mode. The last date to apply is April 25.The eligibility criteria for teachers for class 1 to 5 and for class 6 to 8 varies. Check detailed eligibility below:Minimum 50% marks in 10+2 or equivalent and 2 years training in Elementary EducationOrMinimum 45% marks in 10+2 or equivalent and 2 years training in Elementary Education obtained as per National Council for Teacher Education Regulations, 2002OrMinimum 50% marks in 10+2 or equivalent and 4 year B.El.Ed. degreeOrMinimum 50% marks in 10+2 or equivalent and 2 years training in Elementary Education and qualified in TET conducted by either central or Bihar governmentBA or B.Sc. degree and 2 years training in Elementary EducationOrMinimum 50% marks in graduation and 1 year B.Ed. degreeOrMinimum 45% marks in graduation and 1 year B.Ed. degree obtained as per the National Council for Teacher Education Regulations, 2002OrMinimum 50% marks in 10+2 or equivalent and 4 years B.El.Ed. degree or BA/B.Sc. Ed. Or BA Ed./B.Sc. Ed.OrGraduation with minimum 50% marks and one year B.Ed. (special education) and qualified in TET conducted by either central or Bihar governmentUpper age limit for General male candidate: 35 yearsUpper age limit for General female/OBC: 38 yearsUpper age limit for SC/ST: 40 yearsOnline application form is available at bsebonline.net. To complete application procedure you will need to upload scanned copy of a colored passport size photograph and a copy of your signature. You can pay application fee either online or offline through an e-challan at nearest State Bank of India branch.Do not forget to take a printout of filled-in application form as it will be needed for entry in the exam hall.Click here for more Recruitment and Jobs News