Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BETET) 2017: Detailed Eligibility and Application Process

New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) began the application process for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on April 6, 2017. Bihar TET is being conducted for recruitment of Primary school teachers to fill vacant posts under the directives of the RTE Act 2009. Bihar TET is an eligibility exam qualifying which means that a candidate is fit to teach up to class 8th in a primary school. Qualifying the exam does not necessarily ascertain recruitment as a teacher. The application process can be completed in the online mode. The last date to apply is April 25.
Eligibility for BETET
The eligibility criteria for teachers for class 1 to 5 and for class 6 to 8 varies. Check detailed eligibility below:
Teachers for class 1 to 5
Minimum 50% marks in 10+2 or equivalent and 2 years training in Elementary Education
Or
Minimum 45% marks in 10+2 or equivalent and 2 years training in Elementary Education obtained as per National Council for Teacher Education Regulations, 2002
Or
Minimum 50% marks in 10+2 or equivalent and 4 year B.El.Ed. degree
Or
Minimum 50% marks in 10+2 or equivalent and 2 years training in Elementary Education and qualified in TET conducted by either central or Bihar government
Teachers for class 6 to 8
BA or B.Sc. degree and 2 years training in Elementary Education
Or
Minimum 50% marks in graduation and 1 year B.Ed. degree
Or
Minimum 45% marks in graduation and 1 year B.Ed. degree obtained as per the National Council for Teacher Education Regulations, 2002
Or
Minimum 50% marks in 10+2 or equivalent and 4 years B.El.Ed. degree or BA/B.Sc. Ed. Or BA Ed./B.Sc. Ed.
Or
Graduation with minimum 50% marks and one year B.Ed. (special education) and qualified in TET conducted by either central or Bihar government
Age Limit
Upper age limit for General male candidate: 35 years
Upper age limit for General female/OBC: 38 years
Upper age limit for SC/ST: 40 years
Application Process
Online application form is available at bsebonline.net. To complete application procedure you will need to upload scanned copy of a colored passport size photograph and a copy of your signature. You can pay application fee either online or offline through an e-challan at nearest State Bank of India branch.
Do not forget to take a printout of filled-in application form as it will be needed for entry in the exam hall.
