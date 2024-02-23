AP TET: Admit Cards Out For Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

The Department of School Education, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 today, February 23, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the test can visit the official website to download the admit cards.

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 will be held from February 27 to March 9, 2024 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in multiple shifts and days.

The mock test for the eligibility test was released on February 22, 2024. Candidates appearing in the exam can practice the mock test to prepare for the exam.

The APTET- 2024 exam will be conducted through a computer based test by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The exam is held to ensure National Standards and benchmark of teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). This exam is one of the essential qualifications required for a person to be eligible for appointment as teacher in any of the government and private schools.

APTET is conducted for candidates who are aspiring to be teachers in schools under all managements including State Government, rural and urban local bodies, AP model schools, all welfare and societies schools, private aided schools and private unaided schools etc under the control of Andhra Pradesh State for classes 1-8.