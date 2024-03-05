AP TET: Answer Key Released For Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

The Department of School Education, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website to download the answer key.

Along with answer keys, the department has also released question papers of exams and the candidates' responses. Candidates can raise objections for the provisional answer key.

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 was conducted from February 27 to March 9, 2024 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The exam is held to ensure National Standards and benchmark of teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). It is one of the essential qualifications required for a person to be eligible for appointment as teacher in any of the government and private schools.

APTET is conducted for candidates who are aspiring to be teachers in schools under all managements including State Government, rural and urban local bodies, AP model schools, all welfare and societies schools, private aided schools and private unaided schools etc under the control of Andhra Pradesh State for classes 1-8.